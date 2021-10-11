  • MORE MARKET STATS

ABB Power Products gets shareholders’ nod to rechristen company

October 11, 2021 5:52 PM

"The resolution as set out in the Notice of Postal Ballot dated September 2, 2021, has been duly approved by the members of the company as special resolution," the company said.

The company had issued a postal ballot notice on September 2, 2021.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd on Monday said that its shareholders have approved the proposal to change the company’s name to Hitachi Energy India Limited.

The company had issued a postal ballot notice on September 2, 2021, seeking consent of the members by way of special resolution with regard to change of name of the company from “ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited” to “Hitachi Energy India Limited”.

"The resolution as set out in the Notice of Postal Ballot dated September 2, 2021, has been duly approved by the members of the company as special resolution," the company said a BSE filing.

 

