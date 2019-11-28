ABB India gets NCLT nod for demerger of power grid business to APPSIL

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 28, 2019 12:45:46 PM

The scheme will be effective upon filing the certified copy of order of NCLT with Registrar of Companies, the filing added.

abb india, abb india nclt, abb india demerger, abb india power business, abb india newsThe shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,444, up 0.37 per cent on BSE.

ABB India on Thursday said that the Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the demerger of its power grids business to ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd (APPSIL). “The Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide its order dated November 27, 2019 sanctioned the said Scheme involving the demerger of the power grids business of the company to APPSIL under the provisions of Sections 230 – 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013,” ABB India said in a regulatory filing. The scheme will be effective upon filing the certified copy of order of NCLT with Registrar of Companies, the filing added.

In March, ABB India in a regulatory filing had said that “the proposed demerger is expected to assist the current power grids division to independently pursue the business excellence built over a long period in the power infrastructure with its robust and time tested business model.” The shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,444, up 0.37 per cent on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ABB India gets NCLT nod for demerger of power grid business to APPSIL
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Relief to firms! SC strikes down ‘automatic stay’ for arbitral awards
22 directors at Zee resign alleging RPT norms violations
3AGR dues: The curious case of ‘missing’ firms, files