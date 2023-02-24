ABB India begins operation of gas insulated switchgear manufacturing plant in Nashik

ABB India on Friday announced commissioning of a factory in Nashik to manufacture gas insulated switchgear (GIS).

The company aims to serve customers across various industries, including power distribution, smart cities, data centres, transport (metro, railways), tunnels, ports, highways and other infrastructural developments, ABB India said in a statement.

“ABB India today inaugurated its new state-of-the-art factory in Nashik, doubling its gas insulated Switchgear (GIS) production capacity. This factory will manufacture primary and secondary GIS,” it said without disclosing any financial details of the project.

Spread over 78,000 square feet (sqft), the new site is equipped with smart and lean manufacturing capabilities. It deploys advanced robotics for manufacturing which connects people, processes, assets, and is capable of relaying real-time data for enhanced productivity. Developed as per the norms set by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), this green factory building optimises the use of water and energy.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.