AAR: No ITC for firm on executive’s hotel bill

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 5:57 AM

The AAR said that the company executive could have been provided with any other residential accommodation and still would have performed their duties for the applicant.

AAR, ITC, input credit tax,  gst, CGST Act, ITC of paymentsThe ruling said that the company was creating this fiction of providing health insurance to their employees only to avail 100% ITC of payments made to the insurance companies.

The Maharashtra Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) held that a Pune-based company (a step-down arm of South Korean steelmaker Posco’s Indian arm) is not eligible to claim input credit tax (ITC) for goods and services tax (GST) paid on the hotel stay provided to its executive in lieu of residential rent-free lodging as it doesn’t amount to furtherance of business.

The AAR said that the company executive could have been provided with any other residential accommodation and still would have performed their duties for the applicant. “The hotel accommodation was being used by the applicant as a residential premises of their executives, which is for the personal comfort and therefore, in view of the provisions of Section 17(5)(g) of the CGST Act, 2017, they are not eligible to claim the ITC for the same,” the ruling said.

Also read| Spicejet bonanza: Fly for Rs 899 till September 2019, check details here

Further, the AAR also ruled that the company isn’t eligible to claim ITC of GST paid on health insurance provided to employees if it is partly recovered from them subsequently. The ruling said that the company was creating this fiction of providing health insurance to their employees only to avail 100% ITC of payments made to the insurance companies.

“Since there is no supply of services there is no question of time and value of the supply. The applicant cannot claim input tax credit of GST paid to the insurance company,” the ruling added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. AAR: No ITC for firm on executive’s hotel bill
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition