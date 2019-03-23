Aamir Khan is the man this IPL for brands from Vivo to PhonePe

PhonePe announced Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador.

As Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing closer, the brands are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the event which is known to record a large number of eyeballs. Considering the grandness of the whole affair, its Bollywood heavyweight Aamir Khan who seems to be the taste of the season for the big brands.

While Vivo, the IPL title sponsor already holds association with Khan, PhonePe, the payments platform, on Wednesday announced him as its face. The company is in process to soon launch a series of new TV ads featuring the actor this season.

“His (Aamir Khan) name is synonymous with sincerity, hard work and dedication to his craft. These are values that are completely in sync with PhonePe’s ethos of trust, security and reliability, therefore we felt that Aamir is the perfect brand ambassador for our company as we look to introduce Digital Payments to a billion Indians,” Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder, PhonePe said on choosing Aamir Khan as company’s face.

Interestingly, the Dangal actor is not known to endorse more than one brand at a time. It would be a departure from tradition for the actor who has been the face of brands such as Snapdeal, and Godrej Realty in the past.

Aamir Khan may also endorse the shoe brand Walkaroo, to add the third name to his list this IPL season, Business Standard reported.