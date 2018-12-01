AAI asks Sahara Hospitality to clear hotel’s rental dues

The AAI has also cancelled its lease agreement with SHL and threatened to take possession of the property if the company fails to pay the dues by December 14, he said.

National airports operator AAI has served a notice to Sahara Hospitality Ltd (SHL), which runs the luxury Sahara Star hotel near the Mumbai airport, asking it to clear the outstanding rental dues by mid-December, an official said Friday. The AAI has also cancelled its lease agreement with SHL and threatened to take possession of the property if the company fails to pay the dues by December 14, he said. Sahara Hospitality officials could not be contacted immediately for comment on the issue.

The notice to SHL was issued Friday by the western region office of the AAI, the official said, adding the dues run into crores. The AAI’s lease agreement with SHL is in force since 2002, he said. The five-star hotel has 345 rooms, including 25 deluxe suites.