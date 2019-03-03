Now Aadhaar can be used for opening bank accounts, procuring mobile connection

By: | Updated: March 3, 2019 7:50 PM

Government has issued the Aadhaar ordinance by using limited legislative power vested in President after it failed to pass the Aadhaar and Other Laws Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha during the last two sessions of Parliament.

Representational Image.

In a major decision that will cut down the KYC verification cost of telecom companies and banks, President has approved the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 that will permit the use of Aadhaar number by for opening bank accounts and for procuring mobile connections.

These sectors were the worst hit following the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement delivered in September 2018 that had effectively banned even voluntary use of Aadhaar by private telecom companies and scheduled commercial banks.

The Apex court had also struck down section 57 of the Aadhaar Act of 2016 that permitted private entities to seek Aadhaar data for carrying out Aadhaar based e-KYC. In fact, subsequent to the judgement, department of telecommunication (DoT) had written to all telecom service providers to immediately stop using Aadhaar based e-KYC verification for re-verification and for issuing new mobile connections.

The ordinance received President’s nod on Saturday. It has amended three existing laws – the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and also the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002.

The gazette notification stated: “Parliament is not in session and the President is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary for him to take immediate action,” adding that “therefore in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 123 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to promulgate the following ordinance – This Ordinance may be called the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.”

“It shall come into force at once,” said the gazette notification issued on March 2.

The ordinance was necessitated as the government could not pass the Aadhaar and Other Laws Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha in the last two sessions of Parliament. However, the new law makes it clear that no one will be denied any service because of his or her inability or reluctance to furnish Aadhaar as a proof of identity.

The ordinance makes it clear that the use of Aadhaar will be completely voluntary and through informed consent of the customers.

Union cabinet has approved the Aadhaar Ordinance in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Now Aadhaar can be used for opening bank accounts, procuring mobile connection
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition