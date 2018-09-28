Aadhaar: DoT, stakeholders to hold deliberations on customer verification

Operators have raised apprehensions that disallowing use of Aadhaar for verification will increase the authentication time for mobile connections and will also raise customer acquisition costs many-fold.(IE)

The department of telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday said it will hold deliberations with the UIDAI, law ministry and telecom operators to chart the next course of action as well as to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar.

On Wednesday, the apex court’s five-judge Constitution bench struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private entities to access Aadhaar data.

Speaking to reporters, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said, “We will meet UIDAI, law ministry officials along with operators to make sure we are in compliance with the Supreme Court order and to explore the way forward as the eKYC-based verification using Aadhaar has been stopped”.

Operators have raised apprehensions that disallowing use of Aadhaar for verification will increase the authentication time for mobile connections and will also raise customer acquisition costs many-fold.

Sources in the DoT said it needs to be reviewed whether operators should revert back to the old verification methods or there can be other avenues for eKYC.

Sundararajan also said that the in-flight connectivity rules will be notified any time. “We have finalised them and they should be out tomorrow or day after or next week,” she added. This would allow customers to make and receive calls while flying.

On call drops, sources said that Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday reviewed the developments in the telecom sector, including call drops, and directed officials to solve the problems in a timely manner.

On the issue of the prime minister himself facing call drops and taking the DoT to task for it, sources added that

the department has asked officials to explore technical solutions to deal with the menace.