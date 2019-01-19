A self-charging EV: Toyota drives in new Camry Hybrid at Rs 36.95 lakh; its claimed fuel-efficiency is 23.27kpl

Globally, Toyota sells Camry Hybrid in over 100 countries and has so far sold over 19 million units.

On Friday, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched new version of the Camry Hybrid sedan at an introductory price of Rs 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The company, which is a JV between the Japanese auto major and Kirloskar Group, assembles the vehicle at its Bangalore-based plant.

“With the new generation Camry Hybrid, which is a self-charging electric vehicle, we are moving one step ahead towards cleaner and greener environment,” Masakazu Yoshimura, MD, TKM, said.

With changing market dynamics in terms of safety and emission norms, the auto industry will have to come up with solutions that lead towards conservation of environment, he added. “Globally, we have been the pioneers in hybrid technology and this has been an important focus for us in a market like India, which is moving towards greener sustainable future,” Yoshimura said.

TKM deputy managing director N Raja said the company would keep working to popularise hybrid vehicles in the country. He, however, ruled out coming out with mass segment models with such hybrid technology in the near future.

The new generation Camry Hybrid is powered with a 2.5-litre petrol engine, mated to an electric motor, and it delivers a claimed fuel-efficiency of 23.27kpl. It incorporates the company’s fourth-generation hybrid system with advanced nickel-metal-hydride batteries.

Other features include nine airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist, vehicle stability and traction control, parking assist, impact-sensing fuel cut-off and speed-sensing door auto-lock, tyre-pressure monitoring system, and more.

Globally, Toyota sells Camry Hybrid in over 100 countries and has so far sold over 19 million units.

In India, the vehicle was first introduced in 2002, and since then the company has sold over 11,000 units cumulatively.

In late-2017, TKM had to cut down the production of the vehicle as the demand for the model was adversely impacted due to increase in price post the implementation of GST. Under the GST regime, hybrid vehicles were put in the same category as big petrol and diesel luxury cars, attracting 28% tax with a cess of 15%.

Currently, the Bangalore-based facility can roll out around 125 Camry Hybrid units per month.

(With inputs from PTI)