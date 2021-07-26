A resilient first quarter for the power sector

Although due to a lower base in Q1FY21, power demand was up 17% yoy– it was 2.5% lower vs Q1FY20.
Despite the two-month lockdown due to the Covid wave, the power sector was resilient and fared well in Q1FY22.
Once the states started to relax lockdowns, there was a significant jump in demand, which crossed its all-time high several times from June-end onwards.
Peak all-India demand reached an all-time high of 200.6 GW on July 7, 2021.
