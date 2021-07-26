  • MORE MARKET STATS

A resilient first quarter for the power sector

By: |
July 26, 2021 3:15 AM

Although due to a lower base in Q1FY21, power demand was up 17% yoy– it was 2.5% lower vs Q1FY20.

power consumptionOnce the states started to relax lockdowns, there was a significant jump in demand, which crossed its all-time high several times from June-end onwards.

Despite the two-month lockdown due to the Covid wave, the power sector was resilient and fared well in Q1FY22.

Although due to a lower base in Q1FY21, power demand was up 17% yoy– it was 2.5% lower vs Q1FY20.

Related News

Once the states started to relax lockdowns, there was a significant jump in demand, which crossed its all-time high several times from June-end onwards.

Peak all-India demand reached an all-time high of 200.6 GW on July 7, 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. A resilient first quarter for the power sector
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Apps on the fly: The magic of low code platforms
2Misfit T50 Trimmer: Say goodbye to nicks and cuts
3Amazon Echo Show 10: A smart display designed to move with you