A quarter of urban Indians planning to ditch air travel; safety not concern, this is the real reason

Nearly one-fourth of urban Indians are willing to sacrifice comfort for the sake of the planet and said that they are ready to ditch air travel for a lower carbon footprint alternative. With climate change talks heating up, environmental well-wishers have already been lobbying against air travel due to high levels of carbon emissions. However, about 1 in 4 of the urban Indians “are willing to take a lower carbon footprint alternative to air travel, even at the cost of inconvenience and additional expense,” a joint study by the World Economic Forum-Ipsos on Air Travel & its Environmental Impact, said last week. “37% Indians, on the other hand, would take the transport with lower carbon footprint (e.g. Rail), if it’s at par with air travel, both in the convenience and price,” the report added.

The Indian flyers also seem to have a high trust level in the domestic commercial airlines and believe that the carriers are sincere in their commitment towards reducing the impact of aeroplanes on the environment. Over half of the Indians have faith in the airlines and their intent towards the environment and about 21% were disappointed with the efforts, the report said. More than half of those who were surveyed also said that they believe airlines have the ability to find solutions to lessen the impact that they are having on the environment. WEF-Ipsos survey had a sample size of over 500 individuals in India.

Meanwhile, the Indians are also most likely to blame themselves for global warming. According to an earlier survey by YouGov and World Economic Forum, “71% of Indian respondents not only accepted that the climate is changing but also said human activity is actually the culprit here”. Only a minuscule 3% of Indian population said that humans should not be blamed for climate change and 1% declined the claims of global warming.