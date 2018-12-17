A look at the challenges Edtech faces in 2019

There are many challenges that the sector has to overcome in order to truly make it big.

By Beas Dev Ralhan

The past 2-3 years have witnessed a spurt in edtech companies in India. While established players have aimed at catering to conventional needs such as a digital classrooms and e-books, startups have come up with more innovative products such as learning apps and experiential learning solutions aimed at making learning fun and engaging.

Here are five challenges that the edtech sector is facing.

Slow device penetration rate: Many reports and studies have predicted that device penetration will be one of the reasons behind edtech’s success in India. However, digital devices are beyond the means of many parents.

Parents sceptical about screen time: It is essential that there is a balance between screen time and other real-world activities that a child indulges in. But many parents are still sceptical about the benefits of educational screen time; too much of time spent by a child on an educational app is not encouraged by parents.

Culture of buying edtech products online is not widespread: The market for B2C edtech products can only grow when parents make online purchases; however, that trend is yet to catch up. As a result, sellers are forced to resort to door-to-door selling which is limited in its scope and scale. Buying edtech goods online will lead to a more adoption; parents will also have a wide range of products to choose from.

Edtech products not as popular as physical tuitions: There is a lack of clear demonstration of value addition of edtech products as against physical tuitions. One might agree that educational technology products have greater value than physical tuitions, but most parents still don’t make choices that demonstrate such beliefs. There is still a lot of scepticism.

Lack of awareness of importance of integrated education: Subjects are still taught in isolation in schools; there is a need to adopt an integrated approach to instil 21t century skills in kids—science, technology, engineering and technology (STEM) is such an approach. Though there are many products in the edtech market that promote integrated learning such as experiential learning kits, their adoption rate is low because of lack of awareness.

