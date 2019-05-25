A look at Audi TT’s India journey

Published: May 25, 2019 3:29:20 AM

Audi India has not been selling the TT coupé in the country for quite some time; the company website doesn’t list this sports car in its ‘model overview’. The third generation of the TT was launched in India on April 23, 2015; it was then priced Rs 60.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powered by the 2.0-litre, high compression TFSI engine—output of 169kW (227bhp)—the new TT could accelerate from 0-100kph in a mere 5.3 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 250kph.

Globally, the TT was first shown as a concept car at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show. Production and global sales began in 1998. In 2006, the second-generation of the TT was introduced globally, and in March 2012 that generation was launched in India. In 2014, the third-generation of the car was launched globally. Audi has said it will cease making the TT coupé and replace it with a battery-powered model.

The Audi TT takes its name from the successful motor racing tradition of the NSU in the British Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) motorcycle race. NSU used to be a German auto manufacturer that was acquired by Volkswagen in 1969. The company was then merged with another company called the Auto Union, which eventually evolved into Audi.

