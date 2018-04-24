A heartwarming pitch for millennials

The arrival of the summer season typically sees new product launches in categories like refrigerators and ACs, as brands look to cash in on the rising demand.

The Ad

The digital film shows a mother leaving kheer at her working daughter’s home, for her to have once she is back from work. However, there is a power cut, and once the daughter returns home, her worried mother asks her if the kheer has gone bad. To this, her daughter — elated to have found kheer in the refrigerator — reassures her mother that the food is intact because her new refrigerator works even on the home inverter. She is later seen at a retail store buying a similar refrigerator for her mother.

Target Audience

Millennials, pan India.

Business Objective

To build awareness around Samsung’s new range of refrigerators which runs on home inverter and solar energy.

The Appeal

Functional, Emotional

The narrative is realistic and so is the execution. It addresses the key issue most working people face during long power outages — how to keep food fresh in refrigerators. By combining the use case with an emotional storyline, the ad connects immediately with its TG.

Competitive Edge

The arrival of the summer season typically sees new product launches in categories like refrigerators and ACs, as brands look to cash in on the rising demand. Samsung’s new ad is timely and hits the nail on the head when it comes to addressing the long power outages seen in most parts of India, especially during summers.

Tone of Voice

Emotionally stirring.

Verdict

A heartwarming story of a mother and a working daughter definitely sells. But isn’t it overused? Recently, Samsung Electronics has been delivering an emotional pitch for all its products and services. Remember Samsung’s Customer Service film launched last year, which became a major hit? An ad with an emotional storyline definitely goes that extra mile in connecting with new consumers. It appears that the brand adopted the foolproof idea of maa-ke-haath-ka-khaana for launching its new line of refrigerators too. The ad is contemporary in its look and feel. It peeps into the life of a modern and urban working woman, and how a product can make her day-to-day life hassle-free. But maybe a brand like Samsung could have gone beyond the clichéd theme of a mother-daughter bond.

From the narrative point of view, the storyline is nothing new but the interesting play of emotions like joy, love and care with good execution, make the ad watchable. It also takes into account the current market trend of simplifying the life of an urban, working woman. So far, refrigerator commercials have concentrated on product features — power cooling, keeping food fresh, etc — with a focus on family and kids.

Samsung’s ad, thus, addresses the key consumers of refrigerators — women — in a refreshing way.

Rating: 7/10

Agency: Cheil WW India

Brand: Samsung Digital Inverter Refrigerator

Campaign: Runs during power cut

Production House: Chrome Pictures Media LLP

