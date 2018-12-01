A boost to Modi’s Make in India? Benelli plans manufacturing unit in India, 12 new models

Benelli plans manufacturing unit in India, 12 new models

Italian premium bike manufacturer Benelli is planning to set up its manufacturing facility in India. The company is in talks with various state governments for setting up this facility. The proposed facility is expected to have a capacity of over one to two lakh units per year. Further, the company is planning to launch 12 more models by 2020 in addition to the existing three models in the country.

“During our second phase of expansion, we will be having our manufacturing facility along with our JV partner. We are scouting for sites across the country including Telangana, Pune, Chennai among others. Currently, we are doing a study to understand the market sentiments and customer requirements,’’ Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said.

Recently, Benelli had signed an MoU with the Telangana government to have a 30 acres assembly plant in Hyderabad. The motorcycle brand, owned by China-based QianJiang Group, also entered into a strategic partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride India-Mahavir Group. “The idea for a large facility is two-fold. One is for manufacturing India-specific bikes and the second option is to make the India facility as a export hub for the neighbouring countries,’’ he said.

Besides, it is also talking with Indian manufacturers for procuring spare parts thus creating an entire ecosystem required for manufacturing. Meanwhile, the 100-year old company is all set to commence production of its bikes at its assembling plant at Gundlapochampally, near Hyderabad during the first week of December. It will roll out the first batch from the facility for dealers in the second week in phased manner.

The assembling facility, set up with an investment of R20 crore. The CKD kits will be imported and assembled in this facility. The company plans to improve the localisation to 3% by next year. “The assembly unit is the only unit in the country. Initially, we will be relaunching three models which include the Benelli TNT 300, Benelli 302R and Benelli TNT 600i. By 2020, we will launch over 12 more models, taking the total to 15 models in the next two years,” Jhabakh added.