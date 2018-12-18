91% of spam calls in India from telcos – Check what Truecaller report reveals

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 12:30 AM

Brazil has taken over India as the most spammed country in the world, with the average Truecaller user receiving 37.5 spam calls per month.

91% of spam calls in India from telcos – Check what Truecaller report reveals

A Truecaller report providing insights into spam calls has noted that 91% of the spam calls in India in 2018 (January to October) come from telecom service providers. Surprisingly, telemarketing constituted just 2% of the spam calls in 2018, much lower than the 13% in 2017.

Brazil has taken over India as the most spammed country in the world, with the average Truecaller user receiving 37.5 spam calls per month.

These service providers, the report says, are making various offers to customers and also “balance reminders”. Spam calls from telcos have increased in 2018 compared to last year, when 54% of the pesky calls were made by them, the report observes.

Scam calls in India have more than doubled compared to last year — from 3% to 7% of spam calls.

Truecaller has prepared the report based on the top 20 countries affected by spam calls in 2018. The data used in the report was aggregated anonymously from incoming calls that either has been marked as spam by users — or automatically been flagged by Truecaller during the period of January 1, 2018 to October 30, 2018 to understand the monthly average spam rate.

During the period, the company has helped its users to identify 74.1 billion calls in general, of which 17.7 billion were spam calls. This means that close to every fourth call that its users receive were spam calls. Truecaller has around a consumer base of 300 million users globally, of which 150 million are in India.

“Digging deeper into the bigger markets, we found common categories that tie all these spam calls together. The biggest pattern we could see was that operators across the world are the biggest spammers,” the report said.

