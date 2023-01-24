800 job openings at Zomato. Deepinder Goyal’s breather amid mass tech layoffs; opportunities in these roles

At a time when a number of IT companies and startups are laying off employees, a LinkedIn post by Zomato Founder & CEO Deepinder Goyal has come as a breather for job seekers and the onlookers. In the post, Goyal said that Zomato has about 800 positions open across roles such as growth managers, software development engineers and even chiefs of staff to the CEOs of Zomato, Hyperpure and Blinkit.

“…we have about 800 positions open across these 5 roles at Zomato. If you happen to know someone really good for any of these roles, please tag them on this thread,” the post read.

He also posted job descriptions in the LinkedIn post for various roles. For the chief of staff position, the post read, “As the Chief of Staff to one of our CEOs (Zomato, Hyperpure, Blinkit), you will be nothing less than a force multiplier and a mini-CEO for the organisation.” For the Generalist role, it said, “As a generalist, you will work closely with the leadership team at Zomato.”

Similarly, as a Growth Manager, the candidate will work with a portfolio of Zomato’s restaurant partners and work towards creating a healthy long term food delivery ecosystem. For the Product Owner role (what Zomato calls its Product Managers), the job description read as, “Translating customer insights into incredibly simple and elegant systems and products.” And the Software Engineer candidates will be required to develop ‘next generation of products’ at Zomato.

Also Read Shoppers Stop Q3 profit jumps 24% on festive demand

In other news, while it was reported that Zomato was shutting down its 10-minute food delivery service ‘Zomato Instant’, the company later clarified saying, “We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business.” Zomato Instant was launched in March 2022.

Earlier in November 2022, the food tech platform laid off 3 per cent of its employees based on regular performance assessments. Zomato has recently witnessed a series of top-level exits including co-founder Mohit Gupta, chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar, head of new initiatives Rahul Ganjoo, and head of intercity food delivery service Siddharth Jhawar.