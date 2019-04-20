800 Gujarat ginning factories facing acute shortage of cotton

By: | Published: April 20, 2019 1:39 AM

Industry sources believe that exports of cotton from India would be 40-45% lower compared to previous year.

cotton, cotton crop, agriculture sector, agriculture industryGujarat and Maharashtra are the major grower of cotton crop in India.

Nearly 800-odd ginning and pressing units in Gujarat are facing acute shortage of cotton. As a result, most of them are working at 25-30% capacity.

Cotton crop would be at least 50 lakh bales (170 kg/bale) lower than the previous year, says Saurin Parikh, president of the All-Gujarat Spinners Association, adding that the shortfall in crop affected price of cotton also as in the current month prices of cotton crossed Rs 46,000 per candy (355.5 kg) from Rs 42,500.

Parikh, who is also treasurer of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), says that total arrival of cotton across the country is estimated at around 330-340 lakh bales this year. Already, 300 lakh bales have arrived, he said, adding that it means in the coming days, Gujarat based ginning mills would work at even lesser capacities.

According to him, of the total 800 plus ginning mills in Gujarat, nearly 200 are completely closed and others are working on and average 25% capacity. “One can’t blame on government or farmers for lower yield of the commodity. Inadequate rains in most of the cotton growing state affected the crop adversely,” he stated.

“Compared to previous year, cotton crop has declined by 45-50%. Last year, arrival of cotton in various market yards was nearly 1 crore bales. But this year we are expecting hardly 50-55 lakh bales,” says Anand Nakum, standing committee member of Rajkot based Saurashtra Ginners Association.

Gujarat and Maharashtra are the major grower of cotton crop in India. Cascading effect of reduced cotton yield and higher prices would be on exports of the commodity also. In the international market, buyers are preferring to purchase cotton from Brazil and other countries due to relatively cheaper prices.

Industry sources believe that exports of cotton from India would be 40-45% lower compared to previous year. Last year, cotton export was around 70 lakh bales.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. 800 Gujarat ginning factories facing acute shortage of cotton
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition