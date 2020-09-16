70,000 jobs in Flipkart: E-commerce giant to go on hiring spree ahead of Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart, which received a fresh $1.2-billion investment from Walmart in July, said its delivery network covers 100% serviceable PIN codes ranging from Nagaon in Assam to Kannur in Kerala.

Flipkart on Tuesday said it will help create more than 70,000 direct jobs in the run-up to its upcoming Big Billion Days sale. The direct jobs will be in addition to lakhs of indirect seasonal employment opportunities that the company expects the festive sale event to generate.

The online festive sales are usually scheduled closer to Navratri and run for five to six days. The direct job roles will be accommodated across Flipkart’s supply chain that includes delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters. The indirect jobs will be facilitated at Flipkart’s seller partner locations and kiranas.

“This will be further supplemented by job creation in ancillary industries including vendor locations and freight partners, as the entire ecosystem scales up for the festive season,” the company said in a statement.

Anticipating a surge in demand during the festive season, Flipkart has partnered with more than 50,000 kiranas to help deliver packages in far-flung villages and remote areas. The understanding is that the kiranas are well-acquainted with the nook and corner of towns and villages and can aid in faster and accurate delivery of goods.

E-commerce companies such as Flipkart and Amazon have been expanding their capacities and recruiting fresh staff as order volumes increased manifold on the back of most consumers shifting to online platforms. Navratri and Diwali, that drive the bulk of the domestic festive spends, are estimated to lead to an uptick in online customer orders.

Earlier this year, Amazon India hired close to 70,000 temporary staff across delivery, fulfilment and customer service departments. “We will continue to create thousands of additional opportunities across the network to support customer demand across the country this upcoming festive season, so customers can stay and stay safe,” Amazon India said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The expansion and strengthening of the supply chain will help create a robust system enabling millions of new e-commerce users to shop online seamlessly,” Flipkart said.

Flipkart, which received a fresh $1.2-billion investment from Walmart in July, said its delivery network covers 100% serviceable PIN codes ranging from Nagaon in Assam to Kannur in Kerala.

The firm claims to have created millions of local job opportunities over the years.

E-commerce players are estimated to have clocked $3 billion in GMV (gross merchandise value) during the 2019 festive sale, according to market research firm RedSeer Consulting.