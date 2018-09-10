70 Top Mobile Brands Seek Extension of DoT’s Testing & Certification Regime for Mobile Phones

The Mobile Association has requested DoT to provide extension of one year for preparations to undertake mandatory testing of mobile phones and quick redressal of the problems that may arise, so that the mandatory testing may be undertaken in a smooth and seamless manner. (Reuters)

Leading mobile industry body The Mobile Association (TMA) has sought extension of the deadline set by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for testing and certification of mobile devices. The DoT has set a deadline of October 1, 2018 for the process to begin.

In a letter to the Department of Telecommunications, 70 top mobile brands under the TMA banner have urged the Ministry of Telecommunications to extend the deadline set for beginning the process, at least by one year, as there still existed many issues that would hamper smooth roll-out of the proposed Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC) Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) regime for mobile phones.

The 70 mobile brands include leading brands like Samsung, Micromax, Oppo, Honor, Karbonn, Celkon, One Plus, Flextronics, Infocus, Techno, iTel, Coolpad, HiTech, Comio and others.

“Lack of infrastructure, limited test labs, final portal not ready and absence of single window for certification has forced mobile brands to seek an extension,” remarked Ms. Bhawna Kumari, President, The Mobile Association.

Commenting on the all-important testing and certification issue, Mr. Bhupesh Raseen, Chairman – Mobile Advisory Committee, TMA said, “The TEC MTCTE testing and certification requirements in the current state are not feasible to implement for the Indian mobile device industry in view of the prevailing market environment.”

Elaborating the current scenario, the TMA President said there are not enough test laboratories for certifying devices against the SAR, EMI/EMC, Security and other technical requirements. Besides, the final TEC portal for applicants is also not ready.

“Most importantly, absence of a single window clearance for certification has forced mobile brands to seek extension,” emphasised Bhawna.

She said hurried roll-out of the new TEC MTCTE regime will affect sales during the upcoming 2018 festive season and will also have an adverse impact on Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Make in Ind-Your data has been truncated.