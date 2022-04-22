7 in 10 Indians want warning sign on packaged food products

Seven out of ten Indians demand a red warning label on high fat, sugar, and salt items after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently suggested a plan to establish Health Star Rating (HSR) for packaged food products and beverages, a LocalCircles survey said.



After the regulator’s proposal, consumer advocacy groups and food experts have written to the health ministry and family welfare, claiming that a star rating system might be easily manipulated by the sector, putting public health at risk. LocalCircles plans to escalate the findings of the survey to FSSAI, the ministry of health, and members of Parliament. The survey received more than 11,000 responses from 382 districts of India.



According to the study, while 31% of the consumers want a red warning sign on packaged products, 39% want a red sign for such products and a green or orange sign for healthy products. It further highlights that 20% of the consumers prefer a star rating based on the contents and only 8% of customers believe that it is acceptable for packaged foods to be offered without any warnings or indications.



Many consumers believe that people under the age of 25 are the most likely to eat packaged and processed foods, and that knowing if an item is red, orange, or green will help them make informed decisions. The significant increase in the consumption of junk food, particularly packaged and processed foods, has led to a negative impact on public health.