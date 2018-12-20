6,000 new jobs to come up in Andhra Pradesh once this Chinese electronics firm sets shop in state

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 4:36 PM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Chinese multinational electronics company TCL Corporation near here.

jobs in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministe, Chinese electronics firm, TCL Corporation jobThe company would provide jobs to 6,000 people and manufacture television sets, mobile phones, air-conditioners, washing machines,refrigerators and other small electrical appliances, Naidu said adding that the firm would be ready for operations by 2019-end.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Chinese multinational electronics company TCL Corporation near here. Speaking on the occasion, he said Rs 2,200 crore would be invested in setting up the company in an area of 158 acres allotted by the Andhra Pradesh government. The company would provide jobs to 6,000 people and manufacture television sets, mobile phones, air-conditioners, washing machines,refrigerators and other small electrical appliances, Naidu said adding that the firm would be ready for operations by 2019-end.

With the setting up of the facility, TCL would become number-one in the global digital market, said chairman and chief executive officer of the company Tomson D S Li said. Andhra Pradesh Ministers N Amaranatha Reddey and Nara Lokesh also spoke on the occasion.

