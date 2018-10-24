60% growth in profit! Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’ Donuts owner Jubilant FoodWorks profits this much in Q2

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), the owner of the popular eatery chains Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, has reported a 60.24% rise in standalone net profit. (Image: Reuters)

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), the owner of the popular eatery chains Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, has reported a 60.24% rise in standalone net profit of Rs 77.67 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19 on the back of strong same-store growth of Domino’s Pizza.

The net profit posted by JFL in the same quarter last year was Rs 48.47 crore .”The company stepped up the store opening momentum during the quarter, with 24 new Domino’s stores being opened, the highest in the last seven quarters,” JFL said in a statement. Meanwhile, the losses posted by its doughnuts and beverages chain — Dunkin’ Donuts — were less than halved over the last quarter.

Here are key figures in nutshell: