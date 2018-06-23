60 firms at Madhya Predesh 28 MW rooftop solar pre-bid meet

MPUVNL is implementing the project under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) mode.

Over 60 prospective bidders from across the country attended the second pre-bid meeting here on Friday convened by the Madhya Pradesh government for its 28 mega watt peak (MWp) rooftop solar project, according to a Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (MPUVNL) statement.

MPUVNL is implementing the project under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) mode.

While bids for the tender are to be submitted by July 9, the financial bid will be opened on July 19, said MPUVNL, which recently floated the tender for the project.

“Under the RESCO model, the project developer will invest, build and operate the rooftop solar project by using the mix of ‘its own funds’ and ‘taking debt’, to generate electricity and sell it to the beneficiary,” it said.

As per the the tender provisions, the rooftop projects are targeted for commissioning within nine months from the date of execution of power purchase agreements with the beneficiary procurers.