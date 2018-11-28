5G subscriptions expected in India by 2022: Ericsson (File)

Ericsson on Tuesday said that it expects 5G subscriptions in India to be available by 2022. In a latest mobility report, the Swedish telecom equipment maker said that operators in the US will start offering fifth generation (5G) services by 2018 end or mid-2019, while in Europe commercial launch is expected in 2019.

According to Ericsson’s Mobility Report, GSM/EDGE (2G) remained the dominant technology during 2018 in India, accounting for around 56% of total mobile subscriptions.

However, the country experienced strong growth in number of LTE (4G) subscriptions over the last couple of years and by end-2018 LTE will account for close to 30% of all mobile subscriptions. It expects LTE to account for 81% of all mobile subscriptions by 2024. “5G subscriptions are expected to become available in 2022,” the report added in its findings for India. The report revealed that in the US, all the four major operators have publicly announced that they will begin providing 5G services between late 2018 and mid-2019, while other markets expecting significant 5G subscription volumes early include South Korea, Japan and China.

“In Europe, some spectrum auctions have already been held, and others will take place over the next few years. The first commercial 5G subscriptions in the region are expected in 2019,” it added.