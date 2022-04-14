5G spectrum auction: Why is satellite-powered 5G from space critical for India?

By Cristian Gomez

Compared to other leading economies, India’s digital economy has massive potential. Regulatory decisions being considered for the future of wireless internet access across the country will set the tone on whether India will benefit or miss out on this potential. Steps taken towards allocating quantum of spectrum to satellite broadband will be decisive for India as it moves towards becoming a self-sustained digital economy. Satellite-powered broadband will play a major part in realising India’s ambitions to be a player in the space economy and in securing affordable ultra-fast broadband for all, across land, sea, and air.

This is because a vast and densely populated territory like India cannot bridge its digital divide without a mix of terrestrial and satellite infrastructure, given the significant technical and financial burden posed if the country’s digital strategy is solely reliant on the capital intensive terrestrial 5G. For India to unlock its digital economy it must be able to enable fast-broadband access to everyone, everywhere in a cost-efficient way — across land, sea and air — a feat that only satellites can help achieve. India possesses a massive territory, and also extensive territorial waters and airspace. How can India achieve ubiquitous internet connectivity for a future where artificial intelligence will be required across the entire country to benefit citizens, government, and businesses?

Bringing the maximum number of people under the coverage of communications will be vital to ensure welfare schemes and programs reach all parts of the country. The spectrum auction for 5G mobile services, planned for later this year, are expected to be a big step in this direction by bringing in investments to the broadband infrastructure of the country. The spectrum bands being considered for auction are the 700 MHz low-band, the 3.5 GHz mid band and millimetre-wave high bands 26 GHz and the 28 GHz bands. Of these, the 700 MHz band has been offered for auction in the past but was left unsold, while the 3.5 GHz mid-band is the primary global band for 5G systems.

According to a recent global survey “mid bands” (3.5 GHz) dominate the global rollout of 5G networks, while there is a general lack of interest for 5G in the millimetre-wave “high bands” (26 and 28 GHz). There are reasons for this that have to do with physics and economics. Terrestrial 5G signals in these “high bands” can only reach 50-100 meters and cannot penetrate through walls, glass or trees. Rolling out a national 5G network using these high bands would need millions of new towers as well as upwards of 80% of national fibre availability (since terrestrial 5G requires its towers to have a fibre connection). This is impractical for most countries. It also calls for careful consideration of the plan to auction spectrum in the 26 and 28 GHz bands in India. There is another major risk if the 28 GHz is put to action for 5G: the 28 GHz is globally used for advanced satellite broadband, and increasingly for satellite-powered connectivity for aviation, maritime and ground mobility. India could miss out of having this advanced satellite systems, hindering access to ubiquitous and affordable broadband on busses, trains, households, airplanes, ships and even Internet of Things. Such outcome would ultimately impact on the ability of India to secure the strategic power of artificial intelligence and Big Data.

A recent survey by Learning Spiral of India revealed that more than 50% of Indian students in both urban and rural areas do not have access to the internet. Covid-19 has further affected these students. The lack of internet access is undermining education and growth and calls for serious reflection. It is also one of the many examples of unconnected lives being affected, along with those of entrepreneurs, businesses, and people throughout India who hope to improve their quality of life.

Communication is an all-encompassing phenomenon that requires all wheels to work together in a unified motion. Communication networks need to reach the farthest corners even in remote locations mobile telephony has not been able to access. And this connectivity is made possible by satellites that orbit the earth in space relaying signals that not only make it possible for important information to be made available for agriculture and weather changes but also to provide communication services. Any move to take away the exclusive use of the 28GHz for purposes other than satellite broadband is misplaced and could derail the plans to expand broadband initiatives, such as PM WANI and BharatNet.

Cellular operators want the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to make the 28MHz band available for 5G mobile operations in the upcoming spectrum auctions. Interestingly, there is a lack of consensus among operators themselves on the allocation of spectrum for 5G in mmWave. Given this, the view to allow bids for 5G mobile telephony in the millimetre wave spectrum should be reconsidered.

A pragmatic and balanced approach that recognises the benefits of satellite broadband for India in the 28 GHz band is needed to inform such a decision. Global best practices can be a good guide in this regard. Over 100 countries including Australia, China, the entire European Union, Africa and others deploy the 26 GHz band (24.25-27.5 GHz) only for terrestrial 5G and 28 GHz for satellite broadband. The fact that it is the prevalent practice in developed or fast developing economies is something India must consider in the upcoming spectrum auctions. Besides, there are concerns about the real cost-effectiveness and practical ability for 5G in mmWave bands (26 & 28 GHz) to deliver its commercial promise in India. For example, South Korea (a 5G pioneer country) failed to meet the government requirement to deploy 45 thousand 5G towers in mmWave within 3 years: it only deployed 161 towers in total between all Korea’s 5G operators combined.

According to a report by UK-based research firm, Plum Consulting, satellite deployments in the full 28 GHz band (27.5-29.5 GHz) can contribute to significant economic benefits for emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region. The report says the provision of high-speed broadband connectivity via satellite using the 28 GHz band in India stands to benefit the country with an annual GDP increment of up to USD 184.6 billion by 2030. Important economic sectors can unlock the unique benefits of satellite broadband, including land transport, aviation, maritime, residential broadband and even powering 5G terrestrial infrastructure where there is no fibre available.

Rajesh Mehrotra, formerly of the Space Services Department of ITU, a specialised agency of the United Nations that allocates radio spectrum writes in a blog that any departure from the frequency allocation table of ITU’s Radio Regulations can have serious international ramifications. Not keeping the 28GHz band exclusive for satellite communications runs the risk of inviting such ramifications that may in the long run jeopardise plans to connect the entire country.

India is currently well positioned to take an appropriate path to compete in global markets and to reduce the digital divide by prioritising its space and digital economies, which are now synonyms, given the unique ability of satellites to connect people, systems and business across land, sea and air. India has been taking significant steps to liberalise its space sector and to attract foreign investment in the space economy. The 28 GHz band being made fully available for satellite broadband in Europe, China, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the UAE and growing number of countries, will help India in connecting its vast economy, transport systems, public services and businesses to the global digital economy. This decision will also translate into billions in GDP growth and to its ability to meet the demand for internet access everywhere in a cost-effective way.

(Cristian Gomez is Senior Director, Government & Regulatory Affairs, Asia Pacific at Viasat. The views expressed are author’s own.)