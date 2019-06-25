5G rollout: Origin of firm shouldn’t be a factor, says Huawei India CEO

Huawei said it has received positive feedback from the government on the engagements.

Even though the government is yet to take a call on the participation of Huawei in the 5G rollout in the country, the Chinese company exuded confidence that India will make an independent decision, and said the industry should be allowed to work with all first-class vendors, no matter whether they come from Europe, China or any other country.

The assertion from the Chinese telecom giant comes on the eve of US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to the country. The US has been calling out allies regarding security risks posed by Huawei as nations roll out 5G networks.

Speaking to FE, Huawei’s India CEO Jay Chen said India and the US are totally different and “I don’t think Indian government will take a decision which has no logic”. Chen was responding to a query about Pompeo’s visit and likely talks around Huawei.

The Indian government is expected to take a decision soon regarding Huawei’s participation. A committee under the principle scientific adviser was formed to look into the issue and it is likely to submit its report soon. Huawei, too, is waiting for clarity.

“I have told the Indian government that it’s high time for you to make a call because the industry also wants clarification, my customer also wants clarification and I also want to have clarification,” Chen said. He, however, added that despite the ambiguity and uncertainty regarding the issue, business has been going as usual. “My business challenge is mostly coming from the industry, not from the government. The industry is currently in bad shape,” he said.

“In the last 6-8 months I had very close engagements with the government to clarify their questions, concerns related to 5G network and the solutions and products. I have also submitted comparisons about laws of various governments,” he said.

Chen also said the government should invite all the original equipment makers (OEMs) and ask them to sign the regulation compliance agreement, sign the no backdoor agreement etc for openness.

“The Indian government can set up universal standards, universal policy, universal procedure for all the players and monitor them and audit them and if anything seems wrong, pick them up,” Chen asserted.

He also said the government has assured Huawei that there is going to be a level-playing field. “If you focus only on the origin of the company factor, it will give misleading decision. We are open for audit and have our equipment tested by Indian authorities,” he added.