5G panel recommends additional spectrum for next gen service; first tranche to be announced this year

The steering committee set up to chart India’s 5G road map today recommended additional spectrum for fuelling the next-generation of wireless services, and suggested that the allocation of the first tranche of such radiowaves be announced this year.

The panel, which submitted its report to the government today, gave wide-ranging recommendations to drive India’s 5G aspirations entailing areas like spectrum policy, regulatory policy, education and standards. The economic impact of 5G is expected to be over 1 trillion dollars, the report said.

“5G is a massive new opportunity…it can be leveraged for major societal transformation,” Prof AJ Paulraj, who chaired the committee, told reporters here. He said that 5G road map pursued by India should not only move the country forward but also result in progress of weaker sections of society.

Paulraj said he expected the 5G commercial roll out in India to happen around 2020. The steering committee has also mooted constitution of panel with a five-year term that can advise on building spectrum technology infrastructure for India.