5G no longer a distant dream; Digital Communication Commission okays spectrum auction plan

The Digital Communication Commission, the apex decision-making body at the telecom department, on Friday approved a Rs 4.98 lakh crore spectrum auction plan, which is expected to pave the way for 5G services in the country. According to sources, the spectrum auction plan was approved by the DCC at a meeting here. The spectrum auction is expected to be held in May-June next year and the DCC has not recommended any reduction in price of radiowaves, sources said.

Based on views sought by the government, telecom regulator Trai on August 1, 2018 recommended auction of spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3400 MHz, 3400-3600MHz bands. The reserve price suggested by Trai for various bands is valued at around Rs 4.9 lakh crore.