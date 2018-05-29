5G launch: DoT to hold stakeholders’ meet tomorrow

The day-long meet will see participation from telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan as well as senior officials from the DoT. (Reuters)

The department of telecommunications (DoT) will hold deliberations on Wednesday with stakeholders, including Trai, on standards and regulatory issues related to the launch of 5G services in the country. The day-long meet will see participation from telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan as well as senior officials from the DoT. Besides Trai, the event will see participation from telecom operators body COAI and equipment makers Ericsson and Nokia. Consumer electronics major Samsung and IIT Hyderabad will also participate in the deliberations, a source said.

“There will be discussions on various aspects of 5G like regulatory issues. The meet will also take up various aspects related to the evolution of the services and standards. It will also analyse how to have used cases related to 5G, which can aid in building an infrastructure that focuses on Indian conditions,” the source added.

The government is working extensively with the academia and industry on launching 5G services in the country by 2020. In this direction, it has already set up a high-level forum to prepare a road map for launching these services. The report of this panel is expected this month. DoT has also approved a three-year grant of `224 crore for setting up set up an indigenous 5G test bed in the country by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science.