5G Highway: Issues involved and challenges ahead—Explained

What is 5G:

Like 4G, 5G is also a wireless network technology but the characteristics are very different when it comes to speed, latency, etc. For instance, 5G can have a peak speed of up to 20 Gbps against the peak speed of 1 Gbps in 4G. It has lower latency compared to 4G. With 5G, driverless cars, remote surgeries, telemedicine/ tele-education, and machine-to-machine communication are possible. It is much more than just plain voice and data services Jio has suggested 10% upfront payment, 5 years moratorium and 25 annual EMI payments.

■ Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have suggested no upfront payment, 6 years moratorium and 24 annual EMI payments

700 MHz: It is a premium 4G band but can be used for 5G services. It was put up for auctions in 2016 and 2021 but both times due to its high reserve price no operator bid for it.

■ In 2021, Trai had reduced the reserve price by 43% compared to 2016 auctions, at Rs 6,568 crore per MHz. But it was still quite high for pan-India 5 MHz block as operators would have had to shell out Rs 32,840 crore.

How will operators pay for the spectrum post-auctions:

The deferred payment option with RBI repo rate as interest, which has been followed after 2010 auctions, has been preferred by all the operators with some differences over upfront payment, moratorium period, and a number of installments to make deferred payments.

For consumers: 5G services would mean converged services which would enable them to connect all devices. Services like metaverse, e-commerce, e-education, telemedicine, etc will see stupendous growth.

Countries where 5G launched so far

5G deployment has been going on since 2019. US, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, etc, have already launched 5G services.

Spectrum bands for 5G usage

Spectrum in the frequency range of 3,300-3,670 MHz has been notified.

Millimeter-wave bands ranging from 24.25 to 28.5 GHz can also be used for 5G. Spectrum in 582-617 MHz, 700 MHz band, and other frequencies can also be utilised.

■ Pricing of 5G spectrum:

Trai in 2018 had recommended a reserve price of Rs 492 crore per MHz for 3,300-3,600 MHz band. The price meant that for a pan-India minimum block of 20 Mhz, operators would have to shell out Rs 9,840 crore.