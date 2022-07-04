55% IndiGo flights delayed on AI hiring day; DGCA to probe

The country’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a clarification from IndiGo after 55% of its domestic flights got delayed on July 2 (Saturday), according to sources.

The flights were delayed on account of a significant number of IndiGo cabin crew members taking sick leaves on Saturday, the sources said, adding that most of them went for the second phase of the recruitment drive organised by Tata Group-owned Air India on the same day.

A mail sent to IndiGo on the matter did not elicit any response till the time of going to press.

Only 45.2% of IndiGo’s domestic flights were on time on July 2, as per the ministry of civil aviation’s website. In contrast, the domestic on-time performance was 77.1% for Air India, 80.4% for SpiceJet, 86.3% for Vistara, 88% for Go First and 92.3% for AirAsia India.

At present, IndiGo, which is India’s largest airline, operates nearly 1,600 domestic and international flights on a daily basis.

In January 2022, Tata Group regained control of Air India from the central government. It had won the bid to acquire the airline in October 2021 by offering Rs 18,000 crore.

With Air India reportedly planning to expand its fleet, the airline has commenced a recruitment drive for fresh cabin crew members.

IndiGo CEO Ronjoy Dutta had on April 8 told employees through an email that raising salaries is a difficult and thorny issue but the airline will constantly review and adjust wages based on its profitability and the competitive environment.

IndiGo had on April 4 suspended a few pilots who were planning to organise a strike on Tuesday to protest against the pay cuts that were implemented during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the peak of the pandemic, Indigo had slashed the salaries of its pilots by as much as 30%.

On April 1 this year, the airline announced its decision to increase the salaries of pilots by 8%. It said that another hike of 6.5% will be implemented from November onwards in case there are no disruptions. However, a section of pilots remained unsatisfied and decided to organise a strike.

