​​​
  3. 5000 compressed bio-gas plants likely in 5 years, says Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan

5000 compressed bio-gas plants likely in 5 years, says Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The country is likely to have 5,000 plants entailing an investment of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the next five years which will produce bio-gas from waste including agricultural residue and municipal solid waste, among others.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 1:05 AM
Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The country is likely to have 5,000 plants entailing an investment of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the next five years which will produce bio-gas from waste including agricultural residue and municipal solid waste, among others.

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event to invite expression of interest from stakeholders here on Monday said that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) will ensure 100% offtake of from plants at the rate a competitive rate of `46 per kg which is more than the price of domestic natural gas.

He added that the compressed bio-gas (CBG) will be used by OMCs for supply as cooking gas and as alternative fuel for vehicles such as buses, cars and auto-rickshaws, adding that this gas will also be used for city gas distribution (CGD).

“I would like other CGD players including the new ones to also participate in the offtake,” added Pradhan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top