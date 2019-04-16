500 Patanjali Paridhan stores to be opened in India this year: Baba Ramdev

The company will open over 500 Patanjali Paridhan stores in the country where clothes made of bamboo fibre and khadi will be made available, Ramdev told reporters at the launch of a store here Tuesday.

Baba Ramdev, Patanjali Paridhan stores, Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali stores in india, patanjali sanskar, pantanjali aasthaOver 5,000 variety of clothes, including Sanskar for males, Aastha for women and LiveFit for sports wear category will be available at these stores, Ramdev said. (IE)

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved will open more than 500 stores of company’s apparel brand Patanjali Paridhan throughout the country this year, the yoga guru said Tuesday.



Over 5,000 variety of clothes, including Sanskar for males, Aastha for women and LiveFit for sports wear category will be available at these stores, Ramdev said.

The company also plans to soon increase the range of the clothes, he added.

Patanjali Ayurved has already started 20 Patanjali Paridhan stores in the country, he said, adding that the quality of clothes will not be compromised as over 100 experts will take care of the quality.

