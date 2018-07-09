50 MW power, 22-km electricity line in record time: What Yogi Adityanath did to bring Samsung plant to Noida

Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that 50 megawatts of power and a 22-km-long electricity line were made available in record four months for the Samsung mobile plant. (Image: Reuters)

Samsung Noida plant launch: Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that 50 megawatts of power and a 22-km-long electricity line were made available in record four months for the Samsung mobile plant, which was inaugurated in Noida. He said that the 50-megawatt power is the biggest electricity connection so far. Samsung’s plant will be the world’s largest mobile phone factory.

Samsung opened its new mobile phone factory in a 35-acre facility in Sector 81, Noida, which, Yogi Adityanath said, would provide 35,000 direct and indirect jobs to the youth. “A MoU was signed in May 2017, and with an investment of Rs 4,915 crore, the plant is being set up here,” Yogi Adityanath said at the inauguration.

The plant was inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Speaking at the event, Narendra Modi said that mobile manufacturing companies, which have gone up from just 2 to 120, have created more than 4 lakh jobs. “Whenever I talk to business community representatives, I always mention one thing, that I don’t think there is a middle-class house in India without at least one Korean product,” Narendra Modi said at the launch of the plant.

With the launch of this latest manufacturing facility, Samsung aims to increase its manufacturing of mobile phone production in India to nearly 120 million per year as against the 67 million mobiles currently, which are being made in India. The company currently has over 10 percent of its overall production in India and aims to take it to 50 percent over the next three years.