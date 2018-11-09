50 cities on offer for city gas licensing round; is your city on list?

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 7:15 PM

Fifty cities have been put up for bidding by oil regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for grant of license to retail CNG and piped natural gas.

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, GAIL India, Adani Group, CNGPNGRB has offered 50 geographical areas (GA), carved out by combining adjoining districts in 12 states, in the 10th round of bidding for city gas licences.

Fifty cities have been put up for bidding by oil regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for grant of license to retail CNG and piped natural gas. The bids are due by February 5, according to PNGRB. The cities on offer in the 10th round include Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Kaithal in Haryana, Mysore and Gulbarga in Karnataka, Allapuza and Kollam in Kerala, Ujjain, Gwalior and Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Jhansi and Basti in Uttar Pradesh, Firozpur and Hoshiarpur in Punjab, Ajmer and Jalor in Rajasthan, Nainital in Uttarakhand and Darjeeling and Howrah in West Bengal, PTI reported.

PNGRB has offered 50 geographical areas (GA), carved out by combining adjoining districts in 12 states, in the 10th round of bidding for city gas licences, the report said.

Bidders have been asked to quote the number of CNG stations to be set up and the number of domestic cooking gas connections to be given in the first eight years of operation, PTI reported. In addition, they have to quote the pipeline’s length to be laid in the GA and the tariff proposed for city gas and CNG, as per PNGRB.

Within months of the close of the 9th rounD, this bid round comes, which was the biggest ever city gas distribution licensing round where 86 permits for selling CNG and piped cooking in 174 districts in 22 states and union territories were offered.

