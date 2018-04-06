WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg

As a new batch of high school graduates prepare to enter the next zone (college), one of the biggest problem they face is to decide the college. Despite the increase in academic fees and growing student debts, college grads still make over 60 percent more than high school grads. That doesn’t mean college is the only path to success. Some of the most influential entrepreneurs are college dropouts.

Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, they all left college before the college could give them their degrees. Even, an entrepreneur like Peter Thiel encourages students to dropout. His scholarship provides $100,000 to students who quit college.

Today, we take a look at 5 Entrepreneurs, other than Mark Zuckerberg, who dropped out of college to earn billions

Bill Gates

Even before going to the Harvard University, Bill Gates had been coding from at least 5 years. He had even created a tic-tac-toe game when he was just 13. He dropped out of Harvard University in 1975 to work full time on Microsoft. This move made Gates one of the richest man in the world.

Michael Dell

The founder of Dell enrolled at the University of Texas as a med student, his love for computers overtook overtook his medical career. He used to buy old computers, upgrade them and then sell them for profit in the market. According to a media publication, Dell was selling over $80,000 worth computers every month and dropped out from college at 19 to start his own business.

John Mackey

Not just one, Whole Foods founder, John Mackey dropped out of several colleges from Texas in the 70’s. He even said that he was “in and out” of college for almost 6 years. At 25, when he was studying philosophy and religion at the University of Texas, he joined a vegan corporation, and then borrowed money to start his own grocery store. Now Whole Foods is an international chain with over $15 billion in annual sales.

Steve Jobs

The famous late Apple founder dropped out of college after attending just one semester. Steve Jobs enrolled in a college based out of Portland, Oregon and after dropping out he became a videogame designer with Atari. He then took a long holiday to India, when he came back, he partnered with high school mate Steve Wozniak. In just 3 years from his college days, he had started working on Apple Products in his garage. The Apple 1 was then released an year later in 1976.

Matt Mullenweg

The founder of WordPress dropped out of college in 2004, he didn’t even bother taking computer classes as he was good at it. At the age of 20, he had already started working on WordPress and was looking for an extra income for jobs. He then joined CNET and the company allowed him to work on his project 15 percent of the time.

After leaving CNET, he founded Automattic, the company that came up with WordPress. After employing 330 people, the platform has over 150 million unique visitors and powers over 23 percent of the white internet.