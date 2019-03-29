4G availability in India: Dhanbad, Ranchi lead with 95.3% coverage

By: | Updated: March 29, 2019 5:36 AM

The third place is occupied by Srinagar with a score of 94.9% despite being one of the country’s remotest cities.

4G availability in India, Dhanbad,  Ranchi, 4G network connection, 4G signal, 4G network , 4G availabilityAccording to a report by Opensignal, Dhanbad in Jharkhand has topped the chart on availability of the 4G signal with a score of 95.3%, followed by the state’s capital, Ranchi, which has a score of 95%.

Surprisingly, tier 2 and tier 3 cities have fared better than the metros when it comes to 4G availability and the maximum period during which users can get a 4G network connection. According to a report by Opensignal, Dhanbad in Jharkhand has topped the chart on availability of the 4G signal with a score of 95.3%, followed by the state’s capital, Ranchi, which has a score of 95%.

The third place is occupied by Srinagar with a score of 94.9% despite being one of the country’s remotest cities. In contrast, Delhi is way down the table with a score of 89.8% whereas Mumbai is further lower at 89.7%. Opensignal has analysed 50 of the country’s largest cities by their 4G availability, based on a combined score for all operators that operate a 4G network in those cities. Opensignal’s 4G availability metric is not a measure of coverage or the geographic extent of a network. Rather, it measures what proportion of time users with a 4G device and subscription can get a network connection in places they most commonly visit. So, a 4G availability score of 95% means that LTE users on a network were connected to 4G services 95% of the time.

Raipur occupied the fourth place with a score of 94.8%, followed by Patna with 94.5%. Most of the larger cities have fared poorly in Opensignal’s 4G availability analysis. Delhi and Mumbai were in the lower half of the table, neck-and-neck with scores just shy of 90%, behind Hyderabad’s 90.5%. Bangalore was mid-table at 92.3%, while Ahmedabad scored 92.7%. However, all of the 50 Indian cities scored over 87% in 4G availability.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. 4G availability in India: Dhanbad, Ranchi lead with 95.3% coverage
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition