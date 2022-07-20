$45-billion order pipeline: Aircraft orders by domestic carriers set to drive global sales

The Indian flag is flying high in the global aircraft manufacturing base stations. With newer airlines close to entering the market, and the existing players beefing up their fleet, good times have returned for Boeing and Airbus, as much of their sales will be driven by Indian carriers for several years to come.

The order pipeline of the domestic airlines is a long one and according to rough estimates, over $45 billion at list prices. Industry analysts say that with airlines placing large number of orders, they may get volume discounts also.

“We are at the moment in a negative deficit when it comes to the fleet as during the Covid lockdown not many airlines expanded their fleet,” said Mark D Martin MRAeS, founder and CEO, Martin Consulting. He said India needs close to 250 aircraft immediately, with roughly 125 aircraft to replace the previous fleet, which has left the country, and another 125 aircraft to support growth.

“Older generation aircraft in the fleet would lead to high-efficiency losses,” said Jagannnarayan Padmanabhan, director, transport and logistics, Crisil.

Suprio Banerjee, vice president and sector head, corporate sector, Icra, said, India’s aviation sector has favourable long-term potential aided by improving airport infrastructure development and rising aspiration levels to travel by air. Given the growing penetration levels and increasing regional connectivity, airlines are gearing up for the fast-paced recovery expected in the near to medium term from a demand perspective, which is one of the key reasons for fleet expansion.

“Also given the focus on fuel-efficient aircraft, the airlines will be looking at replacing the old maintenance-prone ones with newer ones with better fuel efficiency,” he added.

Air India, which has been taken over by Tata Group, apart from considering strengthening its fleet with Airbus A350 wide-bodied aircraft, is also in talks with Airbus and Boeing for narrow-bodied aircraft, according to sources.

At present, the carrier’s fleet comprises both Boeing — 777-200LR, 777-300ER and 787-800 Dreamliner — and Airbus — 319, 320, 320Neo and 321 — aircraft.

Vistara, another airline from the Tata Group in a joint venture with Singapore Airlines, which has a fleet of 53 aircraft — including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner — is planning to expand it to 70 by the end of 2023.

With 95 aircraft in its fleet, low-cost carrier SpiceJet is also preparing to take deliveries of more Boeing 737 Max aircraft. “SpiceJet will receive new 737 Max as per mutually agreed timelines from Boeing,” a company spokesperson told FE. “Further, we are in advanced discussion with various lessors to induct additional Max aircraft to increase our operational efficiencies and product performance,” he added.

Jet Airways, which will restart operations with the insolvency matter resolved, is also in advanced stage of discussions with lessors and OEMs for aircraft, which can possibly be Airbus A220. “We will announce our aircraft choice and fleet plans as we make our decisions. As we have said before, we are studying all possibilities to find the one that works best for us,” a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Akasa Air will commence operations by the end of the month. The airline took the delivery of its maiden Boeing 737 Max aircraft on June 21. The airline will initially start commercial operations with two aircraft and plans to have 18 by the end of FY23, following which, it will add 12-14 aircraft every year, making up a total of 72 aircraft over five years.