4,000-km on a 1929 Bentley

On Thursday, UK-based Endurance Rally Association, which has organised some of the toughest car rallies—Sahara Desert to Dakar, London to China, Peking to Paris, Around the World in 80 Days—started the Himalayan Challenge, with vintage cars. Open only to pre-1976 cars, the rally will take participants from Delhi to Manali, and onwards to Kathmandu in Nepal, before culminating in Agra on October 11. There are 40 cars, and one of the oldest is being driven by Jonathan Turner, an entrepreneur based in the UK. His vehicle is a 1929 Bentley powered by a 4.5-litre engine (photo). “It’s same type and model that raced at Le Mans in the 1920s and won many races,” said a confident Turner, as he embarked on a 4,000-km journey.