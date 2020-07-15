4 things from RIL AGM that show Reliance Jio is now a truly global digital giant with India at heart

Google is also going to make Android-based OS and entry-level 4G and 5G phones for Reliance Jio as the Mukesh Ambani -led company looks to further transform India’s digital landscape.

The four-year-old Reliance Jio has emerged as a global digital giant with it attracting the biggies of US-based tech behemoths such as Google and Facebook. While Facebook has already bought a 9.99% stake in RIL’s digital and telecom arm, at its 43rd Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries Ltd today announced that Google will also buy over 7.7% stake in the company. What’s more, Google is also going to make Android-based OS and entry-level 4G and 5G phones for Reliance Jio as the Mukesh Ambani-led company looks to further transform India’s digital landscape. Here are five things from today’s AGM that prove Reliance Jio’s march towards taking over global tech space.

Two FAANG companies are now Jio partners

Two of the five biggest American technology companies — Facebook and Google — have forged relations with homegrown Jio and both have bought a stake in India’s biggest telecom company.

Google to make phone for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio

The US giant will exclusively make an Android-based Operating System for Jio. “As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone, to an affordable smartphone,” RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said. The two companies are looking to design entry-level 4G and 5G smartphones for a fraction of the current cost.

Jio’s Atma Nirbhar moment

In line with PM Modi’s vision of making India a self-reliant economy, Reliance Jio has developed and designed a complete 5G solution from scratch which is totally homegrown. “This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India… This Made-in-India 5G solution will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available… and can be ready for field deployment next year,” Mukesh Ambani said at the event.

Jio’s 3D glasses

RIL has announced another ambitious offering — Jio Glass — which will help in making holographic video calls. The company has said that the mixed reality headset can create 3D figures. This can also be used in classrooms and for educational purposes.