3hcare.in gets $1 million funding, to focus on pan India expansion

Ruchi Gupta, founder and CEO of 3hcare.in

3hcare.in, an Indian healthcare online portal has raised $1 million in the second round of funding from a group of technology experts. The start-up’s founder and CEO, Ruchi Gupta, said, “We plan to utilise this investment to expand our team, infrastructure and scale up the platform by strengthening IT. The idea has always been to improve hyper-local neighbourhood concept, powered in the front end by technology. A part of the funds will be used to bolster and upgrade our technology, especially incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to provide an enhanced value-added customer experience and expansion pan-India.”

The trending aspect of AI will be highly beneficial for the users of the online portal as it will translate the gathered information into tangible results. The development of user-interface will produce highly reliable, repeatable and accurate results, said company officials.

3hcare.in bagged its first round of angel funding within 11 months of establishment. Proving to be niche in the segment of providing online healthcare services, the start-up offers the convenience of last-minute bookings and quick doorstep services. Currently, 3hcare is doing online booking of diagnostic tests, offline corporate annual and pre-employment tests, and preventive healthcare test packages, domestic and international surgeries.

Focusing mainly on urban markets, 3hcare now plans to start covering semi-urban and rural areas so that healthcare services can reach the hinterlands of India.

The online health portal already has firm roots in the field of diagnostics and has collaborations with many leading hospitals (both NABL and JCI accredited) across the country. Within two years of inception, the portal has drastically improved the accessibility to healthcare services for all. With the aim of enabling patients to manage their finances efficiently, it has launched another vertical plan called “My Surgery” which helps them compare costs of surgery in various hospitals with a single click. “We are pleased to have closed our second round of funding and this will hold us in good stead while we spread out geographically,” added Gupta.