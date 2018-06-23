29 firms participate in pre-bid meet for 10k MW solar auction

As much as 5 GW of cumulative annual solar manufacturing units would be set up over three years.

As many as 29 companies participated in the pre-bid meeting held on Friday for the forthcoming 10,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar auctions, to be conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Participants of the meeting included representatives from Adani Green Energy, SoftBank Group’s SB Energy and global solar giant GCL, a senior SECI official told FE.

To boost solar manufacturing, the government has introduced the manufacturing-linked solar scheme, where developers would be provided with assured power purchase agreements (PPA) for double the capacity of solar module manufacturing plant they set up in the country.

As much as 5 GW of cumulative annual solar manufacturing units would be set up over three years, resulting in 10 GW of new generating capacities.

A single bidder can bid for a minimum 1 GW manufacturing capacity, linked to 2 GW of solar power supply contracts. The reverse auction under the tender would be conducted in the late July, with the ceiling tariff being Rs 2.93/unit for 25 years.