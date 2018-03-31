27,000 projects registered under RERA, says forum

The Act that came into effect from May 1 has been a ray of home for homebuyers who are stuck with delayed projects. After a slow start, the Act is now being implemented in a faster pace.

Around 27,000 projects across the country have been registered under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, according to the data from the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts. The FPCE has been formed by pan-India homebuyers’ pressure group Fight For RERA and it has represented home buyers in all the cases pertaining to RERA. Approximately, 17,000 applications for registration of agents have been received by various authorities, data showed. Of the total number of projects registered, nearly 18,000 are in Maharashtra, one of the first states to implement the Act. That compares with 2,350 in Uttar Pradesh, the second in the list, and more than 1,600 each in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka has registered around 1,000 projects. Haryana has registered around 400 projects. The Act that came into effect from May 1 has been a ray of home for homebuyers who are stuck with delayed projects. After a slow start, the Act is now being implemented in a faster pace.

“Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat have been the best in terms of implementation of RERA. The state real estate regulatory authorities and their websites are operational. They register projects, hear complaints and deliver judgements on complaints…Most of the states have made some dilutions in the Act barring a few such as Bihar, Odisha and New Delhi,”Abhay Upadhyay, president of FPCE and national convenor of Fight For RERA, said. Several states that have implemented the Act have diluted some of the original provisions of the central RERA.