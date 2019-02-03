25% of network integration complete across India: Vodafone-Idea

By: | Published: February 3, 2019 6:14 PM

The merged entity, Vodafone Idea, is now in process of integrating their business including telecom networks.

In addition to the full radio network consolidation of the above eight service areas, Vodafone Idea said that it completed 4G network consolidation in the city of Bangalore and 4G services have now been made available to both Vodafone and Idea customers in Kolkata metro.

Vodafone Idea has completed integration of mobile network in eight telecom circles post merger of the two entities, leading to two-times improvement in 4G services, the telecom operator said Sunday. “Vodafone Idea successfully consolidates 25 per cent of its nationwide radio network in just five months,” the company said in a statement. “With this integration of network, customers of both Vodafone and Idea brands are able to enjoy a unified network experience on 2G, 3G and 4G, in the service areas of West Bengal, Haryana, HP, Assam, North East, AP and Telangana (excluding Hyderabad), Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” the statement said. Vodafone and Idea Cellular completed merger of their mobile business on August 31, 2018.

The mered entity, Vodafone Idea, is now in process of integrating their business including telecom networks. The company claimed that its 4G network now covers over 75 crore population on a pan-India level across 60,000 mobile sites. “With joint spectrum firing, 4G throughput has shown quick improvement of ‘1X to 2X’ in many of these service areas,” the statement said.

In addition to the full radio network consolidation of the above eight service areas, Vodafone Idea said that it 4G network consolidation in the city of Bangalore and 4G services have now been made available to both Vodafone and Idea customers in Kolkata metro. “The company has also re-farmed 10 MHz of 4G spectrum of Vodafone in Mumbai to enable its customers in the metro get better data experience,” the statement said.

