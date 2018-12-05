2 years after fleeing India, Vijay Mallya plays nice guy; offers to pay back 100% money to lenders

Vijay Mallya also asserted that all allegations against him are false. (Reuters)

Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya, who is being investigated for fraud and money laundering, in a series of tweets on Wednesday offered to pay back 100% of the principal amount against his defunct airline Kingfisher Airlines he owed to Indian banks. He also asserted that all allegations against him are false.

In a tweet, Mallya – who had fled to the UK in March 2016 – said “I am offering to pay 100% back. I humbly request the banks and government to take it.” In another tweet, he added that “For three decades running India’s largest alcoholic beverage group, we contributed thousands of crores to the state exchequers. Kingfisher Airlines also contributed handsomely to the states. Sad loss of the finest Airline but still I offer to pay banks so no loss. Please take it.”

I see the quick media narrative about my extradition decision. That is separate and will take its own legal course. The most important point is public money and I am offering to pay 100% back. I humbly request the Banks and Government to take it. If payback refused, WHY ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 5, 2018

For three decades running India’s largest alcoholic beverage group, we contributed thousands of crores to the State exchequers. Kingfisher Airlines also contributed handsomely to the States. Sad loss of the finest Airline but still I offer to pay Banks so no loss. Please take it. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 5, 2018

