2 years after fleeing India, Vijay Mallya plays nice guy; offers to pay back 100% money to lenders

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 10:35 AM

Vijay Mallya is in the UK for the past two years and has been fighting India's attempts to bring him back to face trial.

Vijay Mallya, Vijay Mallya setback, Vijay Mallya london, Vijay Mallya london home, Swiss bank, UK High CourtVijay Mallya also asserted that all allegations against him are false. (Reuters)

Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya, who is being investigated for fraud and money laundering, in a series of tweets on Wednesday offered to pay back 100% of the principal amount against his defunct airline Kingfisher Airlines he owed to Indian banks. He also asserted that all allegations against him are false.

In a tweet, Mallya – who had fled to the UK in March 2016 – said “I am offering to pay 100% back. I humbly request the banks and government to take it.” In another tweet, he added that “For three decades running India’s largest alcoholic beverage group, we contributed thousands of crores to the state exchequers. Kingfisher Airlines also contributed handsomely to the states. Sad loss of the finest Airline but still I offer to pay banks so no loss. Please take it.”

To be updated…

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. 2 years after fleeing India, Vijay Mallya plays nice guy; offers to pay back 100% money to lenders
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition