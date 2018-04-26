1st time ever! Now, even non-internet users can make digital payments – Here are details

In another major payment option for its users across the country, Paytm has now introduced the “Paytm Tap Card” solution. And what makes it unusual is it’s India’s “First Offline Payments Solution”.

In another major payment option for its users across the country, Paytm has now introduced the “Paytm Tap Card” solution. And what makes it unusual is it’s India’s “First Offline Payments Solution”. One97 Communications Limited, that owns the brand Paytm, announced in its official statement that the new offering is in sync with the company’s vision to provide innovative and seamless payments solutions for non-internet customers. It enables Non-internet users to make digital payments.

This card uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to enable safe and convenient digital payments, completely offline at Paytm-issued, NFC PoS terminals, in under a second. To make payments, users can add money from their Paytm account by scanning the QR code on the Tap Card and by authenticating it at any of the add value machines (AVM). Merchants will get Paytm-issued NFC PoS Terminals. Users won’t have any issue with the time taken for the transaction that will be less than 0.5 secs. This payment procedure is useful for high footfall areas like events, offices and schools and colleges.

“We are aggressively pushing digital payments to users from every walk of life. There are a large number of people who at times do not have access to the Internet or they have a limited daily budget so they shy away from using online payments. For them, we offer the “Paytm Tap Card” to enable seamless offline payments. For ensuring a wider acceptance, we are also reaching out to the merchants and are actively enabling them with NFC PoS terminals to accept payments without Tap Card. This is a true testimony of our commitment to understanding the needs of our users and creating innovative solutions around it,” said Paytm COO Kiran Vasireddy.

Paytm Tap Card is a perfect queue-busting solution that also addresses any network-related concerns at the consumers’ or merchants’ end. In the endeavour to ease out payments, Paytm is partnering with events, educational institutes and corporates in the first phase to enable quick digital payments using this card. The customer has to simply tap the card at a merchant terminal to pay, offering them a mode of payment through Paytm even while they are not carrying their phones.

Paytm is an Indian e-payments and e-commerce brand based out of Delhi NCR, India. Launched in August 2010, it is a consumer brand of parent company One97 Communications. The name is an acronym for “Payment Through Mobile”. The company employs over 13,000 employees as of January 2017 and has 3 million offline merchants across India. It also operates the Paytm payment gateway and the Paytm Wallet.