19 new flights to Mumbai: SpiceJet expands local network to Jammu, Dehradun, Guwahati; check details

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 5:55:25 PM

The move is in line with SpiceJet’s bid to connect non-metro and small cities with major hubs.

spicejet shares codes with emirates for flights hires jet airways 500 employeesRepresentational Image

Budget carrier SpiceJet has 19 new flights to its schedule, building up domestic connectivity with Mumbai, the airline said in a statement. The new additions will start at the end of the first week of May and will be daily flights with the exception of one. With this, it has become the first carrier to launch daily direct flights to Mumbai-Madurai, it said. Also, the company has added flights to routes Mumbai-Jammu (via Srinagar), Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumbai and Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai.

The move is in line with SpiceJet’s bid to connect non-metro and small cities with major hubs, it added. Other than the introduction of new flights, the company will also increase flight frequency on certain routes such as Srinagar-Jammu with three flights, Mumbai-Chennai-Mumbai with four flights and Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai with eight flights. The company will be deploying 737-800 Boeing aircraft to these routes.

Carriers in India have been on an expansion spree post Jet Airways grounding. This is the fourth time that SpiceJet has announced additional flights to the schedule. The company had previously announced 65 flights (in April 2019). Out of which, 40 flights connect Mumbai, 10 flights connect Delhi and 8 flights connect Mumbai to Delhi.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar, Kolkata flight cancellation free of charge; Vistara waives fees as cyclone Fani nears

Attributing the flight shortage as the reason for SpiceJet expansion, Shilpa Bhatia Chief Sales and Revenue Officer SpiceJet said that SpiceJet aims to minimize the inconvenience that the passengers are going through in the turbulent times.

Flight Schedule

Mumbai-Madurai-Mumbai, Jammu-Mumbai, Mumbai-Srinagar, Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai, and Srinagar-Jammu will start on 4 May 2019.

Chennai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kochi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai and Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai will begin operations on 8 May 2019.

Mumbai-Chennai will take its first flight on 9 May 2019. All of them with the exception of Mumbai-Kochi-Mumbai will be daily flights. Mumbai-Kochi will operate on all days except Tuesday.

Previously, SpiceJet had also announced international flights as well to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu from Mumbai

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. 19 new flights to Mumbai: SpiceJet expands local network to Jammu, Dehradun, Guwahati; check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition