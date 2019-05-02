19 new flights to Mumbai: SpiceJet expands local network to Jammu, Dehradun, Guwahati; check details

Budget carrier SpiceJet has 19 new flights to its schedule, building up domestic connectivity with Mumbai, the airline said in a statement. The new additions will start at the end of the first week of May and will be daily flights with the exception of one. With this, it has become the first carrier to launch daily direct flights to Mumbai-Madurai, it said. Also, the company has added flights to routes Mumbai-Jammu (via Srinagar), Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumbai and Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai. The move is in line with SpiceJet\u2019s bid to connect non-metro and small cities with major hubs, it added. Other than the introduction of new flights, the company will also increase flight frequency on certain routes such as Srinagar-Jammu with three flights, Mumbai-Chennai-Mumbai with four flights and Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai with eight flights. The company will be deploying 737-800 Boeing aircraft to these routes. Carriers in India have been on an expansion spree post Jet Airways grounding. This is the fourth time that SpiceJet has announced additional flights to the schedule. The company had previously announced 65 flights (in April 2019). Out of which, 40 flights connect Mumbai, 10 flights connect Delhi and 8 flights connect Mumbai to Delhi. Also Read:\u00a0Bhubaneswar, Kolkata flight cancellation free of charge; Vistara waives fees as cyclone Fani\u00a0nears Attributing the flight shortage as the reason for SpiceJet expansion, Shilpa Bhatia Chief Sales and Revenue Officer SpiceJet said that SpiceJet aims to minimize the inconvenience that the passengers are going through in the turbulent times. Flight Schedule Mumbai-Madurai-Mumbai, Jammu-Mumbai, Mumbai-Srinagar, Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai, and Srinagar-Jammu will start on 4 May 2019. Chennai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kochi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai and Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai will begin operations on 8 May 2019. Mumbai-Chennai will take its first flight on 9 May 2019. All of them with the exception of Mumbai-Kochi-Mumbai will be daily flights. Mumbai-Kochi will operate on all days except Tuesday. Previously, SpiceJet had also announced international flights as well to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu from Mumbai