175 mineral blocks auctioned since 2015-16: Govt

A total of 175 mineral blocks have been auctioned across nine states in the country since 2015-16.

During last month, 20 mineral blocks were auctioned, which included three iron ore, three limestone, three bauxite and 10 manganese mines, according to mines ministry.

“Since the amendment to MMDR Act, 1957, a total of 175 mineral blocks have been auctioned so far across 9 states,” the ministry said in its major highlights for the month of April.

While 10 mines were auctioned in Madhya Pradesh, eight blocks were auctioned in Andhra Pradesh and two in Andhra Pradesh.

Twenty three notices inviting tenders were issued in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

The government had earlier said that amendment in mineral auction rules will encourage competition that will ensure more participation in sale of blocks.

The ministry of mines had earlier notified the Minerals (Evidence of Mineral Contents) Second Amendment Rules, 2021 and the Mineral (Auction) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2021 to amend the Minerals (Evidence of Mineral Contents) Rules, 2015 (MEMC Rules) and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015 (Auction Rules), respectively.