16 finalists for 20th EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

Leading global professional services organisation EY on Monday announced the selection of 16 entrepreneurs as finalists for the 20th Entrepreneur of the Year – India (EOY) 2018 Awards. The finalists have been selected from among over 240 nominations and will be felicitated at a ceremony on February 12 in Mumbai, a press release said.

The winners will be announced across several categories, while the national winner will represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo from June 5 to 9. The finalists were selected by an eight-member jury led by Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO Uday Kotak. The other jury members are Asian Paints co-promoter Jalaj Dani, RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, Wipro chief strategy officer Rishad Premji, Thermax chairperson Meher Pudumjee, Everstone Group co-founder and managing partner Sameer Sain, The Sanmar Group deputy chairman Vijay Sankar and ChrysCapital Advisors managing partner Kunal Shroff.

The finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 India Awards are Sanjay Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, AU Small Finance Bank; Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer, Oravel Stays (OYO Hotels and Homes); Sahil Barua, chief executive officer, Delhivery; Karan Bhagat, founder, managing director and chief executive officer, IIFL investment managers; Bhaskar Bhat, managing director, Titan Company; Kishore Biyani, founder and chief executive officer, Future Group; Satyanarayana Chava, founder and chief executive officer, Laurus Labs; Binish Chudgar, vice chairman and managing director, Intas Pharmaceuticals; Tarang Jain, managing director, Varroc Group; Manu Kumar Jain, managing director – Xiaomi India; Siddhartha Lal, managing director and chief executive officer, Eicher Motors; Rajesh Mehra, promoter and director, Jaquar Group; Nirmal K Minda, chairman and managing director, Minda Industries; Ashok Reddy, managing director and co-founder, TeamLease Services; Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive officer, Think & Learn (BYJU’S); and Atul Ruia, chairman and managing director, The Phoenix Mills. Wipro chairman Azim Premji will be felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.